ARSONISTS are believed to be behind yet another fire at the former Kirklees College building.

Firefighters spent two hours tacking the blaze at the derelict New North Road site late on Friday evening.

The fire is being treated as deliberate and police are investigating.

Last year alone fire crews had to tackle at least 10 fires in the building.

Despite extra security now in place reckless arsonists are still “determined” to force their way in and set fires there, Huddersfield Fire Station crew commander Steve Mosley said.

A site security guard noticed the blaze at 11pm last night and two fire crews attended.

A pile of discarded rubbish from the college containing wood and cardboard had been ignited in one of the classrooms on the first floor of Block F.

Mr Mosley said: “The smoke was spread throughout the building due to the lack of doors and the smoke logging made it difficult to locate the seat of the fire and so we were there for two hours.”

Firefighters entered using breathing apparatuses and, once the fire was extinguished, used positive pressure ventilation fans to clear away the smoke.

Last year crews dealt with over 10 blazes at the site with October alone seeing four fires set in the space of just five days.

In November 10 fire engines were called to the old college building and took five hours to fight the flames.

The fire originated in the old languages corridor and library area and at its height saw 30 firefighters entering the building and risking their safety.

The college deployed security patrols with dogs but was unable to determine how the arsonists were entering and took advice from a specialist security firm.

Almondbury councillor Judith Hughes, chairman of West Yorkshire Fire Authority, said there was a wider problem with empty buildings and people wanting to get inside to strip them for copper but didn’t realise the damage they were doing.

Mr Mosley said that the matter has now been handed over to police to investigate.

He added: “Over the last six months we’ve been there several times and it’s a case of somebody forcing their way in to start the fire.

“There’s security but there are obviously determined people who are still getting in.

“It’s very difficult because it’s a derelict building and there are no fire safety measures.

“It is difficult for us to locate the seat of the fire and it does cause us problems when we have fires at the college.”