Honley Christmas Lights switch on drew a large crowd of around 3,0000 people to the village.

There was a Facebook competition for the honour of switching on the lights won by Kimberley Martin whose daughter, Molly, joined Santa in his sleigh during the procession and performed the final switch on.

The event was organised by Honley Business Association and entertainment included Hope Bank Works Cafe Orchestra and Choir, a group called Counterfeit Blondie, Honley Samba Band, and Yorkshire Traction Honley Band leading the parade and playing Christmas carols.

Other highlights in Honley Park included a fireworks display sponsored by Corsair, fairground rides plus Santa’s grotto.

The lights – put up by James Senior and Adam Staton – were lit as the parade took place with the final lights in the park switched on by Molly.

All profits this year will go towards providing the second phase of CCTV cameras in Honley.

Grants towards the lights were provided by Kirklees Council, Holme Valley Parish Council, the Big Lottery and many businesses also supported the event.