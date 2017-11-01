Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A handful of mindless teenagers spoiled Halloween for some last night.

Dozens of Kirklees residents took to social media to express anger and upset after cars were egged, someone reported a window being smashed, and there were reports of fireworks deliberately thrown with potentially devastating effects.

Fortunately no-one was injured but police have been informed after reports a lit firework was thrown into the Boots store in the Princess of Wales Shopping Centre Dewsbury yesterday (Tues) afternoon.

It was claimed the store was evacuated as a precaution.

In a separate incident a mum told on Facebook how a group of teenage boys threw a lit firework as they were walking on Kitson Hill Road in Mirfield.

The mum said the firework landed a metre from her five-year-old daughter and then exploded.

She said the group hid behind a bush and ran off as it exploded.

The girl was shaken but unhurt.

In Golcar an elderly couple were disturbed after a stone or brick was thrown at their front window in Banks Road. The force smashed the outer pane.

The 72-year-old resident said: “It caused an almighty bang. I thought at first it had been shot at. The curtains were closed so we didn’t see anyone. We then looked out and there were some kids with their parents enjoying Halloween and they said it was three youths who ran off.”

Meanwhile, resident Mark Taylor had his Ford Fiesta covered in flour and eggs when it was parked in Longwood Road, Longwood.

Mark said: “It’s bang out of order. I’m so angry. It cost me £10 to have it washed. After two buckets of water it was still just as bad.

“I’ve heard that groups of kids were targeting buses on Longwood Gate.”

And it would appear youths were out causing mischief even before Halloween as Sue Simmonds explained.

“I was out last Saturday and came back at 12.30. My Vauxhall Corsa was parked in Lowergate, Longwood, and when I woke up the next morning at first I thought the window had been smashed it looked that bad.

“The egg has damaged the paintwork and left streaks even after it’s been washed.

“It’s so unfair that you can’t leave your car outside your own home.”

West Yorkshire Police said ahead of Halloween the force had stepped up patrols.

Chief Supt Mabs Hussain said: “What some people see as a bit of harmless fun can cause a great deal of anxiety for vulnerable people and Halloween isn’t always an enjoyable time for all.”

On Halloween last year, calls to 999 and 101 were up by 16% compared to an average day of the week, with 999 calls alone up by 500 calls. Residents are being asked wherever possible to report non-emergency incidents online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/report-it and use crime tracker to check on the progress of previously reported offences.