Two people were stabbed and two others injured in separate incidents in Huddersfield last night.

In one incident, a fight broke out between two groups of youths throwing fireworks outside the Shama Restaurant at Bradford Road, Fartown. Two adults were stabbed and taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries, which police said were not life-threatening.

Insp Stef Wiseman, of Huddersfield police, said an adult male had been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened at 8.30 last night (Friday).

She said: “There was a disturbance with two groups of people, some of them messing about with fireworks. We have two injured people who appear to have been stabbed. We have one adult male who has been arrested. There were a lot of people involved and we have a lot of people to see.”

In the second incident, a man has been taken into custody and police are seeking a second man in connection with an assault in which two people were injured.

Insp Wiseman said the incident took place at 8pm last night (Friday) outside the entrance to Paddock Cricket and Bowling Club when a “large scale” fight broke out involving about 20 people.

“Two people were injured but none of the injuries are life-threatening,” she said. “One man is in custody and another is being sought.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to both incidents. Anyone with information should ring 101.