The company digging up the road in Kirkheaton has apologised after “faulty” temporary traffic lights brought chaos to the village.

Motorists found themselves stuck in lengthy tailbacks due to the mis-firing lights which have been introduced on School Lane and Church Lane during roadworks being carried out for gas distributor Northern Gas Networks (NGN).

One driver told how the road became gridlocked with angry motorists sounding their horns after problems with the “three-way” lights operating from the junction of St Mary’s Lane and Lane Side through School Lane to the point where Newland Road joins School Lane and Church Lane.

She said at some times, the lights failed to display red, amber or green, causing traffic to build up along St Mary’s Lane as far back as Kirkwood Hospice on Albany Road.

NGN has now apologised for the disruption and said the problem – caused by issues with wireless transmission – had been rectified.

NGN is investing £75,000 to upgrade ageing metal gas pipes in the School Lane area. The work involves replacing about 1km of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes and is being carried out in three phases.

For the first phase on School Lane, three-way temporary traffic lights are in operation at School Lane, St Mary’s Lane and Church Lane. NGN said these lights are manually operated from 7am to 7pm so that the traffic flow can be closely monitored.

Phase Two will see work take place further down School Lane with two-way temporary traffic lights in place for two weeks. The final phase, expected to take three weeks to complete, will take place on Alderney Road and School Lane with temporary three-way traffic lights in place at the junction of Crossley Lane.

Neil Travers, NGN site manager, said: “We know that no one likes roadworks and we would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during this essential gas mains upgrade work.

“During the first phase of the work, we experienced some issues with wireless transmission affecting temporary traffic light signals. This has now been rectified and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care team on 0800 040 7766, option 7 or email customercare@northerngas.co.uk