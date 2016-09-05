Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

First Day of School: Send us pictures of your little ones in uniform

It's a proud day for parents and whole new adventure for kids across Huddersfield - send us your snaps for our 2016 Back to School gallery

Send us your Back to School pictures
Send us your Back to School pictures

Little ones across Huddersfield and Kirklees are gearing up for an very important event - their first day of school.

Many schools across Huddersfield are closed today for teacher training, but tomorrow the doors will open to welcome scores of new pupils.

It's a proud and emotional day for parents, who are sure to be snapping away tomorrow as youngsters get ready to meet their classmates and teachers.

We want you to share your snaps with us for a special Back to School gallery for the Examiner website.

Simply fill in the form below and submit your picture.

Please note, by submitting your picture you are giving permission for its use on Examiner.co.uk and in print.

All children pictured must be named (and full names given) for pictures to be used.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

When is A Level results day? Plus all you need to know about UCAS and clearing

It's a big day for college and sixth form students across the country — here's when the results will be released, clearing and more

Related Tags

In The News
Education
Places
Huddersfield
Kirklees

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. West Yorkshire Police
    Man's body found on Albion Street after suspected fall from building
  2. Rastrick
    Car ploughs into Sun Inn at Rastrick wrecking entrance two days before re-opening
  3. Huddersfield
    Help me find my dad...and he may be an old Huddersfield Town fan
  4. Lockwood
    Waste now being taken from smouldering Lockwood tip
  5. Holmfirth High School
    Huddersfield family's fundraising drive after shock diagnosis for sporty son

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent