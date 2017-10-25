Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield is getting all set to welcome Christmas.

Events company Huddersfield Live is planning to transform St George’s Square into a winter wonderland from November 17 to January 1 with a host of attractions for people to enjoy over the festive season.

The town’s first-ever Winter Festival will get under way on Friday, November 17, centred on three decorative teepees – providing a comfy space for people to relax, a bar selling hot drinks and a performance space for groups to put on entertainment.

The festival will kick off the day before the switch-on of the Christmas lights at the nearby Piazza Shopping Centre, where Huddersfield Live is also contributing to the fun.

The switch-on taking place on Saturday, November 18, will be performed by Jake Quickenden, star of The X Factor and I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here. Huddersfield Town mascot Terry the Terrier and Father Christmas will also there while Huddersfield Live! will run a mini-Christmas market at Nelson Mandela Corner from mid-morning into the evening with Thai food, pizza, and mulled wine among the tempting treats.

The Winter Festival will run daily from 11am to 9pm. The big attraction will be the three teepees, provided by Barnsley-based Totally Tipi. One of the giant tents will take up the Danish concept of “Hygge” to provide visitors with a cosy place to relax – before or after they hit the shops – with a real fire, snuggly blankets, warm drinks, real ale and mulled wine.

The festival will also have food on the menu. As well as a regular food trader, changing every week, there will be a Christmas food and drink market from Friday, December 1 to Saturday, December 3, featuring about 15 food stalls.

Other attractions will include carol singing and a children’s Winter Wonderland Workshop run by Chol Theatre from Friday, December 15 to Sunday, December 17. There will also be Christmas trees for sale and opportunities for small firms lacking the resources for a lavish staff Christmas-do to hold a more modest get-together.

Sam Watts, of Huddersfield Live!, said it was planned to invite local groups such as brass bands, folk groups and school choirs to perform at various times during the festival. She said: “We want to encourage as many local people as possible to come and do a little bit of something.”

Huddersfield Live, a not-for-profit organisation, masterminded this summer’s Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival and will help stage Shelley FC’s Bonfire Night celebrations at the Stafflex Arena, Kirkburton, on November 3.

Huddersfield Live director Poppy Stahelin said: “The food and drink festival was fantastic. After that, we asked people what they want to see in the town centre and a lot of people said they wanted to see something for Christmas.

“We’re bringing together elements of a Christmas market, but we would love to hear from anyone else who wants to be involved.”

See www.huddersfieldlive.co.uk for more.