Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors got their first look at plans to build 700 homes on a famous fireworks factory site.

As revealed last year, a developer has ambitions for land at Crosland Moor that has been occupied by Black Cat Fireworks for more than 100 years.

The firm’s HQ still operates from the site but fireworks are now made in China.

At a council planning meeting last week councillors were shown two designs for how the housing could look.

They were told it would be a “new community” featuring a shop and recreational space.

A new public consultation will be hosted at Crosland Hill Methodist Church on Tuesday, January 23.

At the Huddersfield Town Hall meeting councillors expressed some concern about the amount of traffic the huge development would create.

Clr Carole Pattison said: “I’m quite happy to see development on this site but the issue of course, is the roads.

“It isn’t just local roads, it’s further down at Longroyd Bridge.

“However traffic comes away from this area it will end up down on Manchester Road.”

Clr Andrew Pinnock said people would also be cutting through Slaithwaite to get to the M62.

Clr Paul Kane noted the size of the plan.

“It’s not quite a garden village but it’s a big application,” he said. “It’s a blank sheet so we should put thought into it.”

Councillors questioned whether just one small shop would be enough to sustain the community which is earmarked to feature 630 houses and 70 apartments for elderly people who need care.

Clr Donald Firth commented: “It’s big enough to be a self-supporting village. “It should have its own school, its own doctor, dentist and perhaps a small public house. Then everything could be there on site.”

The firm behind the plan, Empire Knight Group, said it had modified its plans since the first public consultation last November which was attended by 120 people.

It is not yet clear what will happen to the Black Cat Fireworks business but it is thought employees will be relocated and no jobs will be lost.

A spokesperson for Empire Knight Group said: “There’s a need to deliver over 31,000 homes in Kirklees in considered locations.

“Our plans are for a high quality community that would deliver a mix of homes to meet demand and rejuvenate a site that has previously been used for industrial purposes.

“We are working on a masterplan that will create open community spaces, to be used by new and existing residents for decades to come.

“We’d encourage anyone who may be interested in our vision or want to live in this area to come and meet our team or get in touch.”

The information Day at Crosland Hill Methodist Church on Tuesday, January 23 runs from 3pm to 7.30pm

Members of the project team will be on hand to answer any questions from residents at the consultation event.

To find out about the consultation ring 0800 1303353 between 9am and 5.30pm, Monday to Friday or email info@croslandconsultation.com