This is the first look at the futuristic 140mph trains that will be travelling through Huddersfield ... and they harness Japanese bullet train technology.

The new intercity trains will run from Manchester and Liverpool across the Pennines to cities such as Leeds, York, Newcastle and Edinburgh.

The first will come into service in 2019 when 19 new five carriage trains start on the route and all will have free Wi-Fi as well as complimentary on-board entertainment system, Exstream, allowing people to stream the latest movies and TV shows during their journey.

This is the third fleet being built for TransPennine Express and together these will provide 13 million more seats per year

The company says passengers will benefit from more seats, faster journey times and improved comfort with more legroom.

The trains are being built by Hitachi in Japan.

The trains will be maintained at Hitachi’s newly built £80m depot in Doncaster, home to 250 employees. Long-term jobs will also be secured at existing depots in Liverpool, Newcastle and Edinburgh which all play a role in maintaining the trains.

Investment in the trains and a new depot comes alongside the Great North Rail Project which will upgrade key parts of the route to enable better services.

The trains will provide 161 additional seats compared to the existing trains on the route.

Hitachi is using its famous Japanese-bullet train technology to make the new fleet light and aerodynamic. The 19 trains will all be hybrid, meaning they can switch seamlessly mid-journey between electric and diesel power. The trains, able to run in either five or 10 carriage formation, are capable of speeds of up to 140mph in electric mode and 125 mph using diesel engines.

By using modern MTU engines from Rolls-Royce the trains will cut harmful emissions under diesel power by up to 90%.

David Hoggarth, Director for Rail North, said: “These trains are game changers. Fast efficient travel on trains fit for purpose will open up rail to new users in the business and leisure sector and is one of the key components required for growing the northern economy through enhanced connectivity.”

Berry Sas, Projects Director for Hitachi Rail Europe said: “Millions of journeys along the popular transpennine route will be transformed once these pioneering intercity trains are introduced into service. We have invested £80m in a state-of-the-art depot in Doncaster to ensure these new trains are running in top condition for each and every journey.”

TransPennine Express managing director Leo Goodwin said: “Once in service in 2019 these will be some of the most advanced trains in the UK.”