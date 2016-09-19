Huddersfield’s first Toys R Us store has opened its doors.

Shoppers and passersby were beckoned into the new Kingsgate Shopping Centre store by a friendly giraffe who invited them to gaze at over 6,000 toys.

Situated in the old Curry’s unit by the main King Street entrance, the chain shop will at first operate on a pop-up (temporary) basis.

Managers hope that if sales go well, it will eventually create a permanent base for itself in the town.

The shop is considerably smaller than Toys R Us stores based in retail parks but its arrival means that customers may no longer need to drive to what used to be the nearest stores in Birstall, Wakefield and Bradford.

Area manager Rob Garvey, said: “We are looking at exploring new areas and are very happy to be here.

“We have a short term lease and whether we stay permanently will be dependent on customer sales but we would like to.

“A store I opened last October as a pop-up is now open on a permanent basis.”

Ten full and part time staff have been employed. Several temporary roles are expected to be advertised nearer to Christmas.

Victoria Nicholson, the shop’s manager, said.

“We stock lots of ranges of toys, from Sylvanian Families to Star Wars and Shopkins.

Toys-R-Us opens its pop-up store in Huddersfield Kingsgate Centre.

“ Lego is suitable for everyone from zero to 100.

“We are not able to stock Babies R Us because our store is just not big enough.

“If we get something new in, like a board game, then I get to demonstrate it to the staff so that they can then help with customers’ queries.

It’s definitely one of the perks of the job, which I think is fun.”

The shop will be open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

Shoppers have welcomed the new Toys R Us at Huddersfield’s Kingsgate Centre.

The store grew busy throughout the morning as people came in to have a look around and even begin their Christmas shopping.

Deighton dad Ryan Jeffcoate , 29, came with his partner Lisa Hinchliffe.

He said: “It’s about time one’s opened.

“I hope they’ll move to a bigger store as this one doesn’t have that Toys R Us feel.

Lisa Hinchliffe and Ryan Jeffcoate give their opinion on the new Toys R Us store in Huddersfield's Kingsgate Shopping Centre

“We came specifically to look for toys for our two daughters who are five and three.

“We’ve not got any Christmas ideas yet. We get them something and they get bored with it after a couple of weeks.”

Cowlersley Mum Victoria Noicely , 35, said: “I’m happy it’s here. It’s got everything in it that I’d want.

“There’s only one other toy shop in the town so it’s good to have more choice. My kids are five, 11 and 15 and there’s something here for each of them.”

Marsh Mum Louise Haigh-France , 31, said: “It’s what I was expecting. It’s not massive but there’s everything you’d need.

I used to have to go to Birstall so it’s nice to have something closer.”