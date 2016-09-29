First look round Huddersfield's new TK Maxx store

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Fashion-lovers are set to descend on a Huddersfield retail park for the opening of the town’s second TK Maxx store.

Dozens of shoppers queued up at the new store on the Great Northern Retail Park for the 9am opening.

The chain already has a store in the Huddersfield’s Kingsgate centre.

TK Maxx sells big label fashion clothing at discounts of up to 60%. There is clothing for women, men and children as well as homeware.

TK Maxx has created around 35 new jobs with its new store. The company came to the UK in 1994 and now has more than 300 stores around the country.

The Examiner had an exclusive look around the latest store ahead of the official opening.

The company has taken the former JJB Sports premises.