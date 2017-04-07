Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager became obsessed and controlling after meeting his first girlfriend at Huddersfield New College, a court heard.

At first the 18-year-old object of Bradley Wild’s affections thought their relationship was OK but he gradually grew jealous of any contact with her other friends.

Duncan Ritchie, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court in October last year when she went to a friend’s home without Wild he turned up demanding she leave with him. She did not but he then got into the habit of taking her phone to read her messages.

On January 21 he drove her to his parent’s home but when she decided she did not want to go inside he grabbed her by the arms and dragged her up to his bedroom.

He then took her phone again and refused to let her respond to messages. She tried to send a message for help to a friend on Wild’s tablet but he grabbed it from her.

He then pushed her on to the bed and got on top of her putting his hand over her nose and mouth so she could not breath for five to 10 seconds. When he let go she screamed and he pushed her head against the wall.

He also threatened her with a fork. She fell asleep after a time and when she woke she was able to get out with the help of his parents and his mother drove her home.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Mr Ritchie said the police were not involved at that stage but two days later on January 24 Wild asked to see her. She met him to return belongings to him but when she got in his car he drove off.

He threatened to crash it if she did not continue seeing him. She was crying, he drove to Sowerby Bridge but eventually took her home only to follow her inside. He only left after a neighbour knocked on the door out of concern.

Simon Perkins, representing Wild, said he was immature and it was his first experience of a girlfriend. He was ashamed of the way he had behaved and realised it was wrong.

Wild, 19 of Tyndale Walk, White Lee, Batley admitted controlling or coercive behaviour and was given a 12 month community order with 200 hours unpaid work.

Judge Robin Mairs told him such behaviour was “bullying.

“What you did was treat that young lady as a possession,” he told Wild.

But because of his previous good character and potential he could avoid a jail term.