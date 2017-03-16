Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the first picture of a man accused of murder in Huddersfield.

Mark Minott, 41, was before Kirklees magistrates this morning accused of killing Moldgreen woman Beverley Robinson .

Miss Robinson, 42, and her daughter Nateesha Hudson were seriously injured in the attack at Greenlea Court in Dalton in the early hours of February 23.

Both women were rushed to Leeds General Infirmary for specialist treatment after suffering significant stab wounds.

Minott, at the time living at Greenlea Court, appeared in court charged with attempted murder of the women.

Miss Hudson, 25, recovered but her mother sadly died from her injuries in hospital days later.

Minott appeared at the Huddersfield court via a video link from HMP Doncaster where the charge of the murder of Miss Robinson was officially put to him.

Dressed in dark clothing including a grey Adidas t-shirt, Minott spoke only to confirm his personal details during the two minute hearing.

He was not entitled to apply for bail but will be able to make this application in front of a judge sitting at Leeds Crown Court on Monday.

Chairman of the bench Richard Fearnley told him: “You are remanded in custody Mr Minott and will appear by video link in front of a judge at the crown court.”