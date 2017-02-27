Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the first picture to be released of Beverley Robinson who died in hospital after being attacked in Dalton.

Beverley, 42, was found seriously injured at an address at Greenlea Court on Thursday morning.

Her daughter, Nateesha Hudson, 25, was also seriously injured in the stabbing incident. Her condition in hospital has been described as 'stable'.

Tragically, Beverley died from her injuries on Sunday.

Further tributes have been paid today by family and friends.

Tee Garnett, who has known Beverley since he was a child, thought of her as his auntie, although they were not related.

He said: "I don't know what to say. RIP Auntie Beverley.

"You were a good friend to my mum and a good mate to me. You used to look after me when I was young, and I'd like to think I repaid the favour looking after Jermaine.

"Going to miss you, your jokes and banter. I still can't take it in.

"Like my mum said and likewise with myself, anything I can do to help T, Kash or Mainey, I'll do it.

(Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

"Just been looking through my messages with you, last time we spoke you asked me to do your car window tints lol.

"Do me a favour auntie Bev, like you've joked to me and my mum in the past, if there is another side, haunt us so we know you're ok. Xxxx"

Daughter Nateesha posted a tribute on Facebook, calling her mum “an absolute diamond of a woman.”

Mark Minott, 41, also of Greenlea Court, Dalton, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and appeared before Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Minott was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before Leeds Crown Court on March 24.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170085285.