A man suffered cuts to the face after having a glass thrown at him as he left a Heckmondwike pub.

Jordan Farrell needed stitches to his two-inch gash after being struck outside the Dandy Lion Pub on January 21.

Gavin Andrews, 41, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court over the attack.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said the incident at the Market Place premises happened shortly before 8pm.

Following a disagreement between the men, Mr Farrell was escorted out of the pub.

While he was standing outside with his girlfriend, Andrews approached and he suddenly felt broken glass in his mouth.

Mr Bozman said: “The evidence is that a glass was thrown at the victim and this counts as a weapon.”

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and committed the case for sentencing to Leeds Crown Court.

Andrews, of Walkley Lane in Heckmondwike , will appear there on March 30 and his pre-sentence report will be prepared on the day.

In the meantime he is banned from contacting three prosecution witnesses, including the victim.