The first victim of last night’s terror attack at Manchester Arena has been named on social media by her best friend.

At least 22 people were killed and 59 people were injured when a suicide bomber exploded a device at the 21,000-seater venue in the heart of Manchester city centre.

Witnesses described hearing a huge bang at around 10.40pm where thousands of people had been attending a concert by the American artist Ariana Grande.

One of those was 18-year-old Georgina Bethany Callander who is the first victim to be named on social media.

Georgina’s best friend Sophie left a poignant message on Twitter which has been shared more than 18,000 times since it was posted at 7am.

Actor Sean Maguire took to Twitter to pay his respects to the “young and sweet” teenager who reportedly died in hospital with her mum at her bedside.

It has also been confirmed that police know the identity of the suicide bomber.

Prime minister made a statement following the terrible atrocity saying they know the attacker but his name will not be released at this stage

Theresa May said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and the families and friends of all those affected.

"It is now beyond doubt that the people of Manchester and of this country have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack, an attack that targeted some of the youngest people in our society with cold calculation.

"This was among the worst terrorist incidents we have ever experienced in the United Kingdom.

"And although it is not the first time Manchester has suffered in this way, it is the worst attack the city has experienced and the worst-ever to hit the north of England.