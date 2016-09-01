Five young people were taken to hospital after a car plunged down steep banking in the Grimescar Valley .

The accident saw the car plummet over a wall on Grimescar Road through woodland, leaving one person trapped inside.

All five were aged 20 and were taken to Leeds General and Huddersfield Royal Infirmaries.

Police, rescue crews and paramedics all attended the scene shortly before 10.30pm last night.

Watch commander Andy Wooler from Huddersfield Fire Station, said: “It is a windy and undulating road through the woods so can be dangerous.

“For some reason the car left the road, went over the wall and dropped down into a wooded area.”

Four appliances from Huddersfield, Rastrick and Cleckheaton attended the scene and helped to free one of the 20-year-olds trapped inside the vehicle.

The other four had managed to free themselves and were also taken to hospital.

Two were taken to Leeds to be treated for broken bones, while three were taken to Huddersfield.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to the scene at Grimescar Road at 10.26pm on Wednesday to reports of a collision.

“The car had gone off the road and over a wall.

“Paramedics say there were no life-threatening injuries.

“One person suffered chest injuries and one person does have serious injuries.”