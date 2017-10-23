Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five people were arrested after a car was stopped in Huddersfield and drugs were found inside.

The driver, who was also wanted for offences in Ireland, was arrested in the town centre along with four passengers.

West Yorkshire Police ’s Kirklees Proactive Team tweeted this photo on Saturday afternoon.

It was captioned: “Good job by KPT – stopped this vehicle in Hudds centre with drugs on board. 5 occupants arrested, driver also wanted for offences in Ireland.”

It is believed the arrests took place the night before.

On Friday Kirklees KPT also tweeted a picture of a car on the back of a transporter.

They wrote: “2nd time this vehicle has been seized in 2 weeks by KPT as the driver can’t stop lying to his insurance company #behonest.”