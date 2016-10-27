The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five men who were arrested in connection with a firearms incident in a Sheepridge street have been released on bail.

Double gunshots in the Sheepridge Road area on Tuesday morning saw armed police racing to the scene.

Three men aged 23, 24 and 44 were arrested initially on suspicion of firearms offences and taken into custody. A further two men aged 26 and 49 were arrested on Wednesday.

Det Insp Paul Savage of Kirklees CID said: “All five have now been released on bail pending further enquiries and we are not looking to arrest anyone else at the moment. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Det Chief Insp Mark Swift of West Yorkshire Police’ specialist protective crime services, said it was believed the shots were “a targeted incident.” Residents say there have been as many as five gun crime incidents on the estate this year.