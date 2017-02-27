Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five people have been arrested for selling technology which allows viewers to watch films and live sport on the cheap.

They were arrested for selling Kodi boxes ‘fully loaded’ with illegal streaming apps.

The raids were instigated by the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT), on behalf the Premier League, Sky, BT Sport and Virgin Media.

All of the arrests were in the north of England – Tameside, Bolton, Bootle, Manchester, Cheadle and Rhyl, plus one in Wales.

FACT say fully-loaded illegal TV set-top devices were seized at the homes of the five suspects.

Jo Johnson, Minister of State for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation, said: “Profiting from illegal streaming is completely unacceptable. The UK’s creative industries are a national asset that must be protected.”

Kieron Sharp, director general of FACT, explained: “Set-top boxes loaded with apps and add-ons allowing access to copyright infringing material are very much illegal and anyone involved in selling these boxes should not be surprised to receive a knock on the door.”

What is Kodi?

Kodi is a free media player that can run on any computer, smartphone, tablet or set-top box, allowing users to stream films and TV programmes over the internet.

Is Kodi legal?

The software itself is not illegal, nor is it illegal to sell devices with Kodi pre-installed on them.

However, many of these Kodi devices come pre-loaded with unlicensed add-ons and apps which then allow users to illegally stream content to their TV – such as premium pay-for TV channels, live sport and films.

It is the selling of these “fully loaded” that copyright owners like Sky and Virgin Media object to.

Sales of the “fully loaded” TV set-top devices is a breach of the Copyright, Designs and Patent Act 1988.

Individuals involved in this crime may also be breaking the Fraud Act, and be charged with money laundering offences, according to FACT.

What are the penalties?

The penalties for sellers are high – it could result in time behind bars.

In December 2016, one man was sentenced to four years imprisonment for selling illegal set-top TV boxes, a prosecution brought by the Premier League with support from FACT.

Are other devices allowed?

Three suppliers of pre-loaded Internet Protocol television (IPTV) boxes that facilitate mass piracy of Premier League football broadcasts have been ordered to pay a total of £267,000 by the courts for infringing copyright.