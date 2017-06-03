Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From artisan mobile bars to authentic street food vans, fine dining caterers to dessert caravans, wedding food and drink is anything but boring!

So whether it’s a quirky arrival drink or something for guests midnight munchies food vans offer something unique to a celebration.

So where has the trend for mobile caterers at weddings come from?

“People’s ideas of a food and drink vans until recent times, was that you would be overpaying for a very under-satisfactory product, whereas now, everyone has upped their game, says Tiffany Wardle who runs a mobile prosecco bar.

“Having street vendors at a wedding makes it a less formal affair if you are not looking to have the full on wedding breakfast. Or, you can still have the sit down meal and hire street vendors for the evening reception instead of the traditional buffet. I think by what the bride and groom choose for their day, shows off their personal likes rather than conforming to the traditional ceremony.”

So with this in mind here’s the Examiner’s five top mobile catererers.

1. Proscecco @Tiffany’s

Meet Purdy! Tiffany has recently converted an Italian Piaggio van into a mobile prosecco bar.

She added: “Prosecco has become so popular in the UK. It has now outsold champagne, making it a more affordable drink to anyone, (and actually tastes much nicer)!

“The prosecco I use is from the Veneto region in North Italy, approximately 30km North of Venice.

2. Simon Walker is the The Pizza Guy!

And Winnie is his wingwoman. She’s a Landrover Defender, and she’s hot.

In fact, Winnie’s built in oven burns at around 500 degrees. This means she can cook a whole pizza in under two minutes.

Plus it has the added bonus that a Land Rover Defender converted with a mobile wood fired pizza oven, is great for rural weddings, from Yorkshire and beyond.

3. La Petite Bretonne

Having lived in the UK since 2002, Xavier and Caroline Bouchard, have transformed a classic Citroen HY van into a catering unit from which they will sell authentic French crepes.

Xavier, who lives in Huddersfield, said: “Our aim is not only to offer our customers authentic French crepes but also to give them a unique experience by making them feel they have travelled to France in an instant.”

4. Greedy Little Pig Hog Roast Company

The Greedy Little pig produce is sourced wherever possible from Cross Height Farm located high above the Historic, picturesque town of Holmfirth…so it’s straight from the field to your plate! They also boast the ‘loudest crackling in Yorkshire!

5. El Kantina, Mexican and Southern Street Food

Looking to spice up your celebrations? El Kantina is a fully mobile Catering Company serving fresh, tasty and just a little bit feisty Mexican and Southern street food that will excite your taste buds bringing a little bit of sunshine into your life.

Specialities include their yummy ‘Cowboy Burrito’ with succulent Southern style Pulled Pork and own delicious sticky sauce or our Tasty ‘Mexican Mama Taco’ with spicy chilli and cheese and lashings of soured cream.