Some of Britain’s most prolific killers come from Yorkshire.

In the wake of the death of one of them – evil moors murderer Ian Brady – the Examiner takes a look at five other Yorkshire murderers whose heinous crimes still shock the nation to this day.

1. Peter Sutcliffe

The Yorkshire Ripper was sentenced in 1981 for 13 murders and seven attempted murders in the 1970s and 1980s.

Among the victims were Huddersfield sex worker Helen Rytka – whose body was found at a timber yard behind the Great Northern Retail Park – and attacked Theresa Sykes in Reinwood.

Last month Sutcliffe was quizzed by detectives at HMP Frankland in Durham.

The cold case incidents are thought to be similar in nature to the horrific murders.

2.Stephen Griffiths ‘the Crossbow cannibal’

Bradford serial killer Griffiths murdered three women who worked as prostitutes between June 2009 and May 2010 in Bradford.

He shot one of his victims Suzanne Blamires with a crossbow as she tried to escape his flat, before stabbing her in the head with a knife. The attack was captured on CCTV, which led to his arrest.

He also claimed to have eaten some of her. It’s thought his other known victims, Shelley Armitage and Susan Rushworth, suffered a similar fate – they were chopped up before being partially eaten and disposed of. Griffiths was jailed for life.

3. Colin Campbell Norris

Was former nurse from Glasgow, who was convicted of murdering four elderly patients in a hospital in Leeds, in 2002.

He was sentenced in 2008 to serve a minimum of 30 years in prison.

The four patients were 79, 80, 86 and 88 years old. The police investigated 72 cases in total.

In the aftermath of Norris’ conviction, comparisons were made with Harold Shipman, Britain’s most prolific serial killer who killed more than 250 patients by lethal injections.

4. Bruce Lee

Lee, who was born Peter Dinsdale, burned 15 victims to death, in a six-year spree of arson attacks across the city in the 1970s. Twisted Lee squirted paraffin through the doors of sleeping families or over victims as they slept after sneaking into their homes.

His victims included six-month-old baby Katrina Thacker, killed in a fire at her home in West Dock Avenue, Hull in January 1977, one-year-old Andrew Edwards who died after an arson attack on Gorthorpe on the Orchard Park Estate in June 1976, and six-year-old Richard Ellerington, killed in a fire in Askew Avenue in June 1973.

5. Arthur Hutchinson

He gatecrashed a wedding reception at the home of a Sheffield solicitor in 1983. He stabbed to death the bride’s mother, father and brother, before raping her sister at knifepoint. A palm print on a bottle of champagne helped lead police to him. He was jailed in 1984.

He is one a small number of UK killers with a “life means life” tariff.