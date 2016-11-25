Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five-a-side teams will compete to raise money in memory of a Huddersfield man who died suddenly at the age of 53.

Staff at Skelmanthorpe-based data security firm Microlynx have organised the competition to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

The event takes place from 9.30am to 2.30pm on Saturday (Nov 26) at Soccer City in Waterloo.

Organiser Nick Doyle chose to support the charity after friend and colleague John Barrett, of Honley, died of a heart disease at the age of 53. Said Nick: “We are hoping to attract as many teams as possible, comprising local professionals and businesses, to take part in what promises to be a fantastic day.”

To get involved with the event contact Nick Doyle on 0800 849 5333 or go to www.justgiving.com/remember/402835/John-Barrett