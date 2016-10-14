Login Register
Five stories from around Huddersfield that made us smile this week

  • Updated
  • By

Rescued kittens, bike race excitment, poodle strudels... here's five tales to cheer up your Friday

Abandoned kittens at Vets 4 Pets, New Hey Road, Oakes, Huddersfield.

Let’s face it, the world can be rubbish.

This week was the week Britain rushed to panic-buy Marmite following the fall of the pound, vitriol from the US elections dominated our headlines and people dressed as 'killer clowns' were roaming our streets.

So here are a few stories from around Huddersfield that will cheer you up and reaffirm a little faith in the wonderful people in our communities.

Second chance for kittens given second chance after being abandoned in school grounds

Kittens abandoned in the grounds of Reinwood Junior School
Vets were swamped with calls from cat-lovers coming forward to re-home tiny mogs Albert and Isaac, after they were found abandoned at Reinwood Junior School.

The gorgeous kittens were found in a bush in the school grounds before being taken into Vets4Pets in Oakes.

So far 15 people have volunteered to re-home the five-week-old kittens, who were named after scientists Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton.

Read the full story here.

Marine beat PTSD by becoming a rapper

Rapper Craig Breen's video
Meet Craig Breen, a former marine who found a way out of post-trauamatic stress disorder by using the power of music.

Craig suffered trauma after serving in Afghanistan, and believes rap music saved his life.

The 26-year-old from Stainland is now playing at Oxjam music festival in Huddersfield this weekend.

Read Craig’s inspiring story here.

Yorkshire Halloumi founder chosen for Channel 4 cooking show

Linthwaite cheesemaker Razan Alsous and her brother Reda featured on Channel 4 programme My Kitchen Rules UK following the success of their Yorkshire halloumi business.

Razan fled war-torn Syria before moving to Huddersfield and setting up her cheese factory Yorkshire Dama Cheese.

She got to cook for Michelin chef Michael Caines on the show. Grate work, Razan!

Read the full story here.

Cafe for dogs served up poodle strudel

Philomena Foggs dog cafe, Thongsbridge
A coffee shop in Thongsbridge has opened to feed hungry canines.

Philomena Foggs was set up by aptly named Allison Wagstaff as a place where dogs and their owners were welcome.

The café serves delicious grub as well as canine treats like Barkwell Tarts and Poodle Strudel.

Read the full story here.

Something wheely great is coming to Yorkshire

Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive at Welcome to Yorkshire, as Yorkshire is chosen to host the 2019 UCI Road World Championships, during a press conference at the Welcome to Yorkshire offices, Leeds. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive at Welcome to Yorkshire, as Yorkshire is chosen to host the 2019 UCI Road World Championships, during a press conference at the Welcome to Yorkshire offices, Leeds.

God’s Own County will host the 2019 World Cycling Championships, it was announced this week.

While is is uncertain whether Huddersfield will feature on the route, Kirklees councillors are set to make the case for us.

Read the full story here.

Un-be-leaf-able! TransPennine Express alters timetable for autumn - see what's planned for Huddersfield

Leaves on the line headache means slower trains

World Smile Day: The top five Huddersfield stories that made us smile this week

It wasn't all bad in Huddersfield

