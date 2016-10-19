Manchester Road, Linthwaite where 13 weeks of roadworks will take place

Five-way traffic lights will be set up on a Colne Valley road as part of gas works.

Northern Gas Networks had planned to start work in Linthwaite on Monday, but on-site analysis has been taking place and work will now begin on Monday, October 24 and will last 12 weeks.

It’s part of a £160,000 upgrade of more than a kilometre of ageing gas pipes at Manchester Road in Linthwaite.

The works are as follows:

Engineers will begin the scheme on Bargate on October 24. The existing traffic lights at the junction of Bargate and Manchester Road will be suspended, and five-way temporary signals put in place for one week.

NGN say the traffic lights will be manually operated at peak times to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

The second stage of works will take place on Royds Avenue from October 31, and this phase is expected to last around two weeks, with no traffic management required.

The third stage will be begin on Monday November 14, with engineers working at the junction of Manchester Road and The Riverside, moving back towards the junction of Royds Avenue.

Northern Gas Networks

Temporary two-way lights will be in place during this phase, which will move up Manchester Road as work progresses throughout the rest of November and December. Again, the traffic lights will be manually operated at peak times.

NGN say pedestrian access will be maintained at all times with engineers working Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm, with additional weekend work where required.

Work will be paused during the Christmas period before the project is completed in early January 2017.

Neil Travers, site manager at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We have been working closely with the local highways authority to carefully plan part of these works during the school holidays in order to minimise disruption to customers.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as safely and quickly as possible.”

NGN say its Customer Care officers have door-knocked local businesses to make them aware of the work and provide detailed information.