Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Five-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit by car in Dewsbury

Child taken to Pinderfields Hospital after incident on Saturday

Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield

A five-year-old girl was taken to hospital with broken bones after being hit by a car in Dewsbury.

The child was seriously injured after the incident in Ashworth Road, Dewsbury, on Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the girl had a suspected broken ankle, wrist and finger after she was hit by the car at around 2.30pm.

He said: “The girl received serious injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

“She was taken to Pinderfields Hospital.”

Police are asking anyone who saw what happened to call 101 and quote incident number 989 and the date (Saturday September 10).

Enquiries are ongoing.

Today's top stories

Leeds 0-1 Town: 5 things we learned Mangle-Wurzle given more time Homes and school plan for golf course Red Arrows swoop over M62 house
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Staff threatened during armed robbery in Dewsbury B&M Bargains store

Police are appealing for anyone who saw a Nissan Almera leaving the store

Related Tags

Organisations
West Yorkshire Police
Places
Dewsbury

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Dewsbury
    Staff threatened during armed robbery in Dewsbury B&M Bargains store
  2. Kirklees Council Local Plan
    Plans for 2,000 new homes - and a new school - revealed for Bradley Park Golf Course
  3. Leeds Crown Court
    Dewsbury man's banking scam could have netted him £800,000
  4. M62
    Is there an underground UFO base at Scammonden Dam? Latest sighting was just last week
  5. M62
    What are the nets above the M62?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent