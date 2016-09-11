A five-year-old girl was taken to hospital with broken bones after being hit by a car in Dewsbury.

The child was seriously injured after the incident in Ashworth Road, Dewsbury, on Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the girl had a suspected broken ankle, wrist and finger after she was hit by the car at around 2.30pm.

He said: “The girl received serious injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

“She was taken to Pinderfields Hospital.”

Police are asking anyone who saw what happened to call 101 and quote incident number 989 and the date (Saturday September 10).

Enquiries are ongoing.