Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who was caught with a gun in his luggage on a train from West Yorkshire to London has been jailed for five and a half years.

Leeds Crown Court heard mystery surrounds why Fabian Troy Cato-Bell had the deadly weapon and ammunition on his journey south from Huddersfield on September 1 as he gave no explanation.

Jailing him today (Friday) Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said there could be only two inferences for the possession. Either he intended to use it for criminal offences or “less seriously in terms of culpability that you were simply a courier of these weapons from Huddersfield to London.”

He told him he was prepared to give him the benefit of the doubt and sentence on the second basis but added that those who either store or convey these weapons for criminals can expect long sentences.”

The judge heard when officers acting on information boarded the train at Peterborough and found Cato-Bell in carriage C with a child he told them: “To speed things up, the thing you are looking for is in my black bag.”

He said it was inside another grey bag and when his luggage was searched six bullets were found in addition to the semi-automatic converted pistol.

James Lake, prosecuting, said the gun had previously been a gas pistol which had been converted to fire ammunition. It was in working order and the bullets found could have been used in it but at the time it was unloaded.

Officers also found a lock knife which had been bought in Huddersfield earlier that day where Cato-Bell had also withdrawn £1,340 from a Nat West Bank.

He was arrested and gave no comment when interviewed. The court heard in 2013 he was given a community order for two offences of battery but had nothing involving weapons on his record.

Jeremy Lindsay, representing him, said his client understood he was liable for a minimum sentence of at least five years for the gun offence.

“I have unable to provide your honour with a further explanation that may assist,” he said.

He said Cato-Bell had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, had assisted the police on the train by telling them where the weapon was so it and the ammunition were easily found and had given the officers the PIN number for his phone so that too could be checked.

“The gun was not loaded and no-one was put in fear.” Mr Lindsay added.

He said Cato-Bell lived with his mother and his girlfriend was pregnant and expecting their child early next year.

“She and the rest of the family are devastated by his actions,” Mr Lindsay said.

He said they found it difficult to comprehend what he had done.

Cato-Bell, who lives in London, had indicated he planned to make the best use of his time in custody by attending education courses. References showed he had a positive side to his character.

Judge Khokhar said the gun, which was of Russian origin and the other items seized should be forfeited and destroyed.

He said the gun offence carried a minimum sentence because the weapons “are lethal when used and there is a culture in the country in some places where they are readily used for criminal activities.”

Det Chief Insp Warren Stevenson of West Yorkshire Police’s Protective Services (Crime), said: “A proactive police operation led to the arrest of Bell and we have taken two very dangerous weapons off of the streets. The gun was capable of firing and could have been used in serious criminal activity.

“We will not tolerate gun related crime in West Yorkshire and today’s sentence should send out a warning that those in society who choose to be involved in this type of activity risk having their freedom taken away from them.

“Cato-Bell now has a considerable amount of time inside to consider the consequences of his actions.”