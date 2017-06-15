Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pervert thought to be responsible for exposing himself in front of women in the street is being hunted by police.

Detectives are appealing for information over a series of public indecency incidents in Leeds earlier this year.

Officers have been investigating four incidents which in St Mark’s Road, Woodhouse, in February and March which are believed to involve the same suspect.

On the last three occasions the suspect has approached lone women in the street and spoken to them before exposing himself and committing a lewd act.

In the first incident he was seen by a man loitering on a grassed area and thought to be committing a lewd act under his coat.

The incidents have all occurred roughly between 8pm and 9pm on Thursday, February 16, two on Wednesday, February 22, and again on Friday, March 24.

The suspect is described as Asian or possibly mixed race, aged in his late teens to early twenties, with dark hair, and was wearing a long, dark-coloured coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 0113 385 9406 or via 101 quoting crime number 13170075082 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.