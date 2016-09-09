Login Register
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Flockton is to get 87 new homes ... and a new working men's club

Plans passed by Kirklees Council

Artist's impression of the new Flockton Green working men's club and the existing club below

A proposal to replace a working men’s club and build almost 90 homes on the site has been passed.

Kirklees Council’s strategic planning committee has given the go-ahead to demolish Flockton Green Working Men’s Club and replace it with a new clubhouse along with 87 homes.

The club agreed a deal with Barratt and David Wilson Homes to sell its land in exchange for a new club house.

Secretary Harry Marsden has pledged that the historic clock, which was restored only two years ago, would be moved to the new premises.

The Leeds-based housing firm will construct the new houses on land currently occupied by the clubhouse and on fields behind it and next to the school.

The new clubhouse will be situated just a few yards away on the other side of the village church.

Football pitches and a cricket ground associated with the club are safe from the proposals.

The drawings lodged with Kirklees for the new club house show a modern looking building with a large function room and a club room with a games area.

Both have access to a central bar.

Clock restored at Flockton Green Working Mens Club on Barnsley Road in Flockton.
Clock restored at Flockton Green Working Mens Club on Barnsley Road in Flockton.

A two-bedroom flat for the club manager is on the first-floor.

Architects behind the plan say the more contemporary appearance will “create a landmark building within the village” whilst taking influences from the existing club building, such as its clock face.

It will feature a clock tower and green cladding to make it stand out as a public facility.

The developers have said they will allow Flockton Primary School to use the 25 space car park and create a path through the new estate to the school to allow parents and children to avoid the busy Barnsley Road.

The housing plan comes only six months after Kirklees Council’s Heavy Woollen planning sub-committee refused permission for 47 homes just a few hundred metres away, near the chicane heading towards Grange Moor.

Councillors said the site, currently farm land, was unsuitable as the applicant, Persimmon Homes, insisted on allowing large farm vehicles to use the plot for access.

1 of 4

