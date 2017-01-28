Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Calderdale bridge badly damaged by the 2015 Boxing Day floods has been completely dismantled.

Calderdale Council is replacing the 185-year-old stone Copley Bridge between Greetland and Norland with a steel and stone structure to reconnect the two sides of the valley. Once open, it will provide access for pedestrians, horses and cyclists.

The old bridge has been taken apart bit-by-bit. The stone that hasn’t been damaged is being stored safely so that it can be reused on the replacement bridge.

The work to dismantle the bridge was captured on film.

The main construction work on the new bridge is expected to start in February with completion scheduled for late spring 2017.

Clr Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said: “It’s great to see work progressing at Copley Bridge.

"We know that local people are keen to see the new bridge in place and we are working as quickly as possible to reconnect the community as part of our ongoing flood recovery work across Calderdale.”

The work at Copley Bridge is being financed by Department for Transport flood recovery funding.