A grant scheme to help firms hit by the 2015 floods has been expanded.

Calderdale Council has so far paid out more than £4m in grants and business rates discounts to help businesses hit by the Boxing Day flood get back on their feet while the Community Foundation for Calderdale has awarded more than £600,000 through the Calderdale Flood Fund.

Now they are offering further financial support to firms that have recovered from the floods and are now starting to plan for growth. Businesses can apply for a grant of up to £10,000 each to invest in their expansion, which could include buying new machinery or premises, developing their current premises or taking on new staff or apprentices.

Go to business@calderdale.gov.uk or call 01422 392222. The deadline for the first round of applications is Friday, March 31, 2017.