THE Floods Minister will visit Calderdale today to see the design options for a £15m flood alleviation scheme.

Thérèse Coffey will be in Mytholmroyd to see the plans for the scheme that is designed to better protect nearly 400 homes and businesses in the village from future flooding.

It is part of the £50 million of government cash to provide better flood protection to 1,600 properties across Calderdale by 2021.

Floods Minister Thérèse Coffey said: “The memories of last winter’s floods won’t soon be forgotten, but I want to reassure the communities across Calderdale that we are investing to better protect your homes, businesses and families.

“We have committed over £50 million to improve flood defences across the Calder Valley by 2021 – combining traditional defences with natural measures to slow the flow upstream.

“Plans on display in Mytholmroyd show how the Environment Agency, local council and communities are working closely together to ensure better flood protection is in place.”

Calderdale’s flood defences are already being boosted by a number of natural flood management projects such as tree planting and using land to store water.

Further ‘slow-the-flow’ initiatives are being considered through the Calderdale Action Plan.