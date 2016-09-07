Floral tribute placed to Brighouse crash victims

A poignant floral tribute has been placed at the scene of a crash which claimed two young lives.

A 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman died in the crash in Wakefield Road, Brighouse on Tuesday night.

They were travelling in a green VW Golf which was in collision with a white Vauxhall Corsa.

Police have not named the victims but a card has been left at the scene with flowers to Joe and Natalie.

It reads: “Joe and Natalie, Such a tragic loss of young life. All our love xxx”

Both vehicles were travelling towards Brighouse between Loxley Road and Sherwood Road near Myers’ Building Supplies at around 8.40pm.

The Corsa driver drove off but was found shortly after. The 20 year old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and bailed for further enquiries.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for witnesses.

A police witness sign has been erected at the place where the collision occurred.

The crash scene in Wakefield Road, Brighouse

Police Sergant Carl Quinn, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “This was a serious collision which has resulted in the deaths of two people and we are currently investigating to establish the full circumstances.

“I would like to appeal for any witnesses who were in the area around the time of the collision or saw either of the vehicles prior to, and in regards the Corsa shortly afterwards to come forward with any information that may assist with our enquiries.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call myself via 101 quoting log number 1680 of 6 September.”