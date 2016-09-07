Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Floral tribute placed to Brighouse crash victims

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the collision in Wakefield Road

A tribute at the crash scene in Wakefield Road, Brighouse
A tribute at the crash scene in Wakefield Road, Brighouse

A poignant floral tribute has been placed at the scene of a crash which claimed two young lives.

A 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman died in the crash in Wakefield Road, Brighouse on Tuesday night.

They were travelling in a green VW Golf which was in collision with a white Vauxhall Corsa.

Police have not named the victims but a card has been left at the scene with flowers to Joe and Natalie.

It reads: “Joe and Natalie, Such a tragic loss of young life. All our love xxx”

Both vehicles were travelling towards Brighouse between Loxley Road and Sherwood Road near Myers’ Building Supplies at around 8.40pm.

Video from the scene of the crash

Brighouse crash scene
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

The Corsa driver drove off but was found shortly after. The 20 year old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and bailed for further enquiries.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for witnesses.

A police witness sign has been erected at the place where the collision occurred.

The crash scene in Wakefield Road, Brighouse
The crash scene in Wakefield Road, Brighouse

Police Sergant Carl Quinn, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “This was a serious collision which has resulted in the deaths of two people and we are currently investigating to establish the full circumstances.

“I would like to appeal for any witnesses who were in the area around the time of the collision or saw either of the vehicles prior to, and in regards the Corsa shortly afterwards to come forward with any information that may assist with our enquiries.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call myself via 101 quoting log number 1680 of 6 September.”

Today's top stories

Big plans at KLR Chance to work up in the sky Latest on Albion Street body find Horror accident on Wakefield Road
1 of 4

Recently Published

Fartown man arrested on the M62 after violence sparks in police vehicle

A man became violent towards police officers near junction 23 while being transported to custody in Cheshire

Previous Articles

Two people seriously injured in crash with getaway car in Brighouse

Elland Road, Brighouse

Police were considering stopping the Mazda prior to the accident over an earlier burglary and car theft

Related Tags

Organisations
West Yorkshire Police
Places
Brighouse

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Facebook
    Two killed in Brighouse car crash
  2. Cummins Turbo Technologies
    Cummins axes its Ainley Top expansion plan
  3. West Yorkshire Police
    Police name man who died after falling from building in Albion Street
  4. Brighouse
    Floral tribute placed to Brighouse crash victims
  5. Cleckheaton
    Cleckheaton drink driver jailed to protect other motorists after being convicted for a third time

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent