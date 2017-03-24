Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A kind-hearted member of the public sent flowers to Kirklees police following the terrorist outrage in Westminster.

The bouquet sent to Dewsbury Police Station followed similar acts of kindness from the public towards the police across the country, thanking them for their work in protecting people.

It comes after PC Keith Palmer was stabbed to death outside the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday during Khalid Masood’s terror rampage, in which four others were killed.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

A note included with the flowers said: “My sincere condolences for the loss of a policeman’s life and innocent bystanders.

“We must stay strong and defeat all terrorists. Let us all live in peace.”

The picture was tweeted by Kirklees Safeguarding Team, who wrote: “These flowers were delivered to Dewsbury Police Station by a member of the community after the attack on Westminster #OneCommunity.”