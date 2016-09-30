Login Register
Fly tipper Peter Marshall landed with costly fines after being seen dumping rubbish

Calderdale council warn action will be taken against those who dump waste illegally

Flytipping at Beacon Hill Road, Halifax

A man has been forced to pay nearly £1,400 after being found guilty of fly-tipping.

Peter Marshall from Southowram was seen dumping waste on land at Beacon Hill Road in Halifax on July 8 last year.

A member of the public reported him to Calderdale Council’s Environment Health Service after they saw him pull into the side of the road and throw two bags of rubbish over a wall into woodland below.

Mr Marshall was found guilty of the offence of fly-tipping and made to pay £680, along with full costs of £600 plus a £68 victim surcharge – a total of £1,348.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, Clr Barry Collins, said: “This case is another small but important victory for the council and the local community in the struggle against fly-tipping. It shows that the culprits really can be caught if people are prepared to report any offences they see.

“And in each instance, the more information they can provide, the more chance we have of bringing a successful prosecution.”

You can report fly-tipping through the online form at www.calderdale.gov.uk or by calling the Council confidentially on 01422 288001. If you see someone fly-tipping, never approach them and don’t touch or sort through the waste as it may contain dangerous materials.

