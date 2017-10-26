Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fly-tippers got more than they bargained for when they were blocked in by heroic residents who refused to tolerate their mess.

Rogues dumping rubbish on a rural road in Mirfield were spotted and confronted by a passer-by.

After the fly-tippers became aggressive, the man, who does not want to be named, called a nearby farm for back-up.

Farm staff arrived and the farm owner used a large agricultural vehicle to block the road.

The fly-tippers were unable to leave in their Mitsubishi truck as the road is a dead end.

In a post on Facebook, residents claimed the fly-tippers threatened two men with screwdrivers and also summoned their own re-enforcements to try and break out of the road-block.

It is not thought that any violence took place but the culprits were force to flee on foot after the police were called.

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed they attended the incident to assist the courageous residents.

A spokesperson said: “Police were called to reports of a male fly-tipping on Jill Lane at around 2pm on 16 October.

“The suspect made off on foot prior to police arrival but was subsequently traced.

“The matter has been dealt with by way of community resolution.”