Fly-tipping HAS increased since tough new rules were brought in at Kirklees’ tips.

A councillor has admitted clean up costs have shot up by 14% since the unpopular changes last July.

Between August and October, about £10,500 was spent each month cleaning up fly-tipping around the borough – £1,573 more than before the new system.

Cabinet member, Clr Naheed Mather, suggested a re-think may be on the cards.

She told a meeting of all councillors that the department was “open to suggestions” and indicated a review would take place early next year.

She said: “We’ve got to see what it’s like up to Christmas and a bit beyond, whether there’s changes we can make.”

In a response to the question about the additional cost from Kirkburton Tory, Clr Richard Smith, she added: “We are doing all this to save money.

“We don’t have the money we used to have to run these services.”

The overhaul of what is and isn’t allowed at the tip came after Kirklees had millions slashed from its budget by the government.

Kirklees Council said it could no longer afford to run the same level of service at its five waste and recycling centres.

It introduced a new permit scheme to try and stop tradesmen and women using householders’ facilities.

The council also opted to stop accepting certain types of waste that it is not legally required to dispose of, including soil, rubble, and ceramics such as bathrooms and tiles.

Changes to disposing of plasterboard are imminent and it is expected that a charge will be introduced.

A new charging scheme for bulky waste has already been brought in and tough rules on the use of trailers and the types of vehicles that can visit the tip have also been adopted.

A petition was launched last month to have the rules reversed.

A council spokeswoman said: “We were conscious that introducing these changes would increase the temptation for people to fly tip. As a result we have been tracking our statistics closely and our information so far has shown an increase in fly tips but not by a significant amount, around 41 per month or 16 per cent.”

The counciil said the increase in estimated costs was around £1,573 a month, but the changes to waste services would save more than £400,000 a year.

She said: “Where we see a disproportionate effect on a community we are actively engaging with people in the area to seek a resolution.

“This includes sending out our Waste Advisors who can help residents find better ways of managing their waste. With their support many residents can save time, save money and avoid the need for a bulky waste collection or visit to the tip at all.”