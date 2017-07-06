Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For those with a phobia of insects ‘Flying Ant Day’ is a day to stay indoors - and that isn't the tagline from a film.

Even for those without a fear of six-legged creatures, Flying Ant Day is still a nuisance as winged ants land on your clothes and in your hair.

Why does Flying Ant Day occur?

(Image: Flickr/Smallbrainfield)

It might seem like an invasion of flying ants but the actual reason for it isn’t sinister.

Nuptial flight, as it is properly called, allows social insects including ants and some bees to mate with insects from other nests on the wing.

It enables them to form new colonies.

If you look carefully at flying ants you will see that some are much larger; these are the queens.

The large numbers of flying ants which appear in a short space of time increase the chance of reproduction: there is a very high chance a queen will encounter a male from another nest.

So there’s nothing to worry about.

When is Flying Ant Day?

(Image: Flickr/Paige Shoemaker)

There’s no exact date every year, but flying ant day usually falls in July. It is thought to be when a spell of wet weather is followed closely by hot humid weather, and Queen ants take this as their cue to seek males to mate with.

“Recent surveys have shown that winged ants emerge over several weeks, although there are usually several large peaks,” wrote Dr Christopher Terrell-Nield from Nottingham Trent University in an article for The Conversation.

“Since swarming is triggered by temperature and often occurs after summer rain, ants over a large area can appear on the same day if conditions are similar across it.”

How to get rid of them

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

It’s best not to; flying ants are actually good for outdoor environments. They aerate soil, help to recycle nutrients, improve garden fertility and control pests.

Flying ants also provide a vital food resource for many species of birds, particularly swifts and gulls.

However if they are in danger of invading your home here are six top tips from the Mirror to help you tackle the little creatures head-on.

1. Spray the ants with dishwashing soap

Dishwashing soap is an effective agent against flying ants, as it attaches to their bodies and dehydrates them. Get yourself a spray bottle to catch the little creatures in flight and mix two generous squirts of dish washing liquid with water.

2. Catch them with sticky tape

Lure the little things in with a food source and place some tape as close as possible with the sticky side up.

3. Attack ants with an artificial sweetener

Certain types of sweeteners are very toxic for ants. For example, if you mix in the sweetener with apple juice, it forms a viscous paste that the ants will carry back to the colony. Once consumed there, it will kill off a portion of their population.

4. Use insecticidal powder

An insecticidal lacquer can be applied around door thresholds or wall and floor junctions where ants run, or spray these areas with an insecticidal aerosol which is labelled for this use.

5. Place tin cans over the ant hill

This should be done in the morning. As it heats up, the ants take their eggs up into the can. In the afternoon slide a piece of cardboard under each can, and remove and dispose of the eggs. They make a nice treat for birds, especially chickens.

6. Pour boiling water into the ant hill

Once you have located the ant hill, pour boiling water over it. This should kill most of the ants and detract other ones from coming back.