Flying Scotsman: Enthusiasts watch as she steams by

Photographers capture images of the iconic loco

Flying Scotsman in Leeds
Train enthusiasts were out in force across Yorkshire today to catch a glimpse of the famous Flying Scotsman.

The iconic loco travelled from Castleton to York via Leeds, Settle, Skipton, Keighley and Castleford.

Photographers captured shots as she went by on her way to York’s National Railway Museum.

The locomotive has been chartered by heritage ravel company West Coast Railways.

David Coupland, a taxi bike rider from Leeds, shot of a video - posted above - of the Flying Scotsman near to Calverley Lane at Horforth, Leeds.

He helpfully posted some of the footage in slow motion.

He tweeted: “Worth leaving work early. #FlyingScotsman #traingeek #steam #nationalrailwaymuseum.”

John Wilson, a Huddersfield Town fan who works in Leeds as a journalism trainer, tweeted: “Not everyday the world’s most famous engine passes by. #FlyingScotsman.”

