Fly tippers have struck on a major route into Huddersfield.

A discarded filthy mattress has been left propped up against a fence close to a group of shops at Leeds Road, Bradley.

The site, which is home to a Tesco Express, a Greggs bakery, a Coral betting shop and Harland’s fish and chip shop, has also been left littered with general rubbish, including drinks containers, polystyrene food trays, plastic bags and cigarette packets.

It is the latest in a series of fly tipping incidents reported by Examiner readers – but is unusual in taking place in a prominent location. Typically, isolated areas are chosen by people dumping rubbish – with local beauty spots including Blackmoorfoot Reservoir and Grange Lane at Flockton among those targeted in recent months.

A passer-by at the Bradley site said he was disgusted by the mess, adding: “What does this say about pride in Huddersfield?”

Last month, Kirklees Council cabinet member Clr Naheed Mather admitted that fly tipping had increases since the introduction of a new system making people register for a permit to take their waste to council tips.

It requires households to register their vehicles’ details online before they are allowed to use any of the council’s waste and recycling centres.