Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Flytippers are at it again.

This time the rogues have struck at a Cowlersley children’s playground and a riverside spot in Marsden, causing anger and inconvenience for local residents.

Mum Katie Kingdom was disheartened to find a mouldy mattress dumped at Coronation Park, which is near the Texaco garage on Manchester Road, Cowlersley.

Katie said: “I took my son to the park on Monday to find a mouldy mattress and swings that I can’t even reach, never mind my son. It’s also full of rubbish and cans, it’s disgusting. It’s not like we have loads of parks to go locally as it is.

“Those responsible could at least respect the parks where young kids and babies are supposed to be able to play safely.”

Another mum, Emily Jane Wenzel posted on Facebook: “This park is disgusting! I took my two-year-old not long ago and had to leave as someone had left a used condom on the climbing frame and just rubbish everywhere.”

And over in Peel Street, Marsden, a river bank become partially blocked by what appears to be some sofas being dumped.

Local resident Grace Parker took to Facebook to vent her frustration and called for the flytippers to come back and clear up.

She posted: “I’m so mad as this doesn’t belong to any of the people using this walkway. I have a pram with a three month old in and a three year old that this could blow onto.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

She later posted to thank those who have now removed the items.

Her post read: Having a moan on Facebook paid off. Couldn’t be happier. Wasn’t looking forward to walking through that so glad it’s gone.”

Anyone who spots fly-tipping in Kirklees can report it online via Kirklees Council's website.