The sides of a caravan and a job lot of football kits were among the rubbish dumped at a National Trust beauty spot.

Two huge piles of rubbish were discarded on land off Mount Road, Marsden.

The area forms part of the National Trust’s Marsden Moor estate which is home to protected species of plants and animals.

The rubbish contained what appeared to be sides of a caravan and a job lot of football kits bearing the name of The Wilbraham Club, a club in Preston, Lancashire.

It also contained tyres, other clothes and children’s toys including a sit-in electric car.

The secluded road lies just off the A62 Manchester, at Pule Hill, a major route through the Pennines.

Its seclusion but proximity to a main road has made it a target for ‘professional’ fly tippers.

The rubbish has been cleared up and placed in lay-bys ready for collection by National Ranger Jack Simmons and volunteers.

Samantha Smith, who spotted the waste, commented on Facebook group Marsden – A Local Place For Local People: “Up Marsden Moor today just above the golf club and instead of the beautiful moorland I see this.

“Absolutely disgusted! Bags of children’s toys & clothes & general household waste. Makes me feel sick.”