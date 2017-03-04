Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Large crowds enjoyed a wide range of activities, performances, traditional culture and national cuisines as the University of Huddersfield hosted one of its biggest student events.

The bi-annual International Food and Culture Festival is one of the most significant events that unites the University’s student population – aiming to strengthen understanding of different cultures, cuisines and celebrations.

Among the many nationalities celebrating were students from Libya, Kenya, Vietnam, Malaysia, Nigeria, Japan, Denmark, Cyprus, China, South America, India plus many more.

The event allows students from the UK and around the world to showcase their national foods, fashions and traditions – and forge long-lasting friendships.

Laura Wood, a British student currently studying events management at the university, she said: “I really enjoyed the festival because there was a great variety of cuisines I’d never even heard of before, the performers were also very talented and entertaining. I saw some styles of dance and traditional clothing I’d never seen before and it was an interesting experience. I can’t wait for next year!”

Economics student Fahmida Nisa Karim from Bangladesh said: “Before I came to the UK, I searched the university online and discovered the video about this event. Despite having offers to go to university in Manchester or Leeds I opted for Huddersfield after seeing the fun and opportunities to make friends while at university.

The university has 25,000 students and with over 120 different nationalities on its campus, is continuing to grow on an international scale. The university already has country offices in China, Nigeria, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia and India.

Last year, it was voted one of the top ten institutions in the world for the student experience and best places to live and study in a global student survey.

Alan Tobi, the university’s international student experience manager said: “It has been a great chance for all of our students at Huddersfield of every nationality to learn and understand each other through their passion of food, music, fashion and culture.

“Where else would you see a mix of Polish hip hop, Burmese candle dancing and a Czech Republic conga alongside British Morris dancing? This is what makes this event so special and helps to understand one another.”

“We have brought them all together and it has been great to see how they have felt included through showcasing cultural exchange activities. It is through this event that the University of Huddersfield is growing its global appeal and we want to enhance that further by improving the student experience on campus.”