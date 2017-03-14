Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who crashed his BMW into a wall after driving off following a row with his girlfriend was almost three times over the legal limit.

Jonathan Martin pleaded guilty to the offence, which occurred shortly before 4am on February 25.

Kirklees magistrates heard that police attended to the scene of the crash on Dunford Road in Holmfirth where the vehicle had collided with a wall and was partially blocking the road.

A member of the public told the officers that he had seen Martin walking away up the road and checks showed that the car was registered to his address on the same road.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that the 39-year-old was unsteady on his feet and handed over his car keys to one of the officers.

He was arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station where breath tests showed that he had 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - almost three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Mohammed Arif, mitigating, explained that during the previous evening his client had been out drinking with his girlfriend.

When they returned home they argued and Martin “foolishly” got into his car to drive to the shop in order to calm the situation.

Mr Arif added: “He makes a minor error of judgement clearly affected by alcohol.

“Due to the frontal impact the airbag had deployed and he was unable to start the vehicle.

“Having left his mobile at home he walked back to the address and police were there.

“He’s absolutely disgusted and completely embarrassed about being here before the court.”

Magistrates banned Martin from driving for 26 months.

He must complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.