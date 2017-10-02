Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A football club is planning to name a tournament in memory of a young woman player whose body was found on the club’s field.

Players and officials at Hepworth United FC are discussing plans to honour Lauren Brown who was found on the football field off Far Lane at Hepworth, near Holmfirth, on Thursday evening.

Lauren, who was due to turn 21 later this month, played for the amateur club’s ladies team.

Police said her death was not being treated as suspicious. The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

In 2015 when she was 18 Lauren was shortlisted for a Huddersfield Examiner community award in the Student Community category as a dedicated volunteer, air cadet and football coach.

She was a sergeant at Huddersfield 59 Squadron of the Air Cadets and a football coach and manager who promoted women’s football at Lepton Highlanders.

She was studying at Huddersfield New College and was nominated by Student Engagement Manager Lee Speight, who said: “Lauren has been an active and influential part of her community.”

Around 60 friends and team mates gathered on Sunday at the club to lay flowers in her memory.

A club spokesman said it was supporting a JustGiving appeal, set up by Lauren’s friend Laura Watts, to raise money for a memorial trophy.

Laura posted on the JustGiving site: “Sadly we lost this beautiful girl from our lives. One of her passions was playing football at Hepworth football club.

“We are trying to raise as much money as possible for the club and also to buy a memorial trophy so her memory lives on throughout the years to come.”

A total of 40 supporters have so far donated more than £400 on the page.

The club spokesman said: “On Sunday the whole squad and her friends met at the pitch to lay flowers, release balloons in the club’s colours and light candles. We made sure everybody was okay; there were lots of tears.

“We are looking at an annual award to be named in memory of Lauren and an annual tournament, or a match, in her name.

“She loved her football and was an all-rounder and a good defensive midfielder.”

The club has yet to decide when to resume the season after all games were cancelled at the weekend as a mark of respect.

The spokesman added: “We believe that Lauren would have wanted us to continue playing. We are hopeful of commencing (playing) this weekend but we are not 100% decided yet.”

Friends have added their own tributes to Lauren on social media.

Some knew her from the Air Training Corps where she reached the rank of sergeant, while others knew her from Honley where she came from.

One friend who attended the remembrance get-together at the club said Lauren had “touched so many hearts and helped so many people through the dark.”

She added: “You have united so many strangers through the piece of you we each carry in our hearts.”

Another friend said Lauren was “one of the funniest and loveliest girls in this world.”

One friend posted: “Breaks my heart to write this as I’m in complete utter shock. Rest in peace darling, we had some good times over the years. I hope you’re in a better place.”