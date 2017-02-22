Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Operators of a website selling parking spaces are investigating a potential scam after a private car park in Huddersfield was listed on its website as being available to the public.

The JustPark website enables owners of car parks, driveways or land to generate revenue by registering their sites with JustPark and for people seeking parking spots to search, book and pay for them via an app.

The website says: “By unlocking over 200,000 previously under-used spaces, we provide cheaper, more convenient parking to over one million drivers across the UK.”

Now JustPark is investigating how a car park at Miln Road, Birkby, came to be listed without the owner or the two businesses that rent it knowing anything about it.

Brothers Tyiab and Waheed Sethi, who rent the car park for their businesses, said two or three people had parked up last Saturday before Huddersfield Town’s FA Cup tie with Manchester City. When challenged, they produced permits issued by JustPark, but drove off after being told the car park was private.

Tyiab said: “We knew it was a matchday because there were cars parked everywhere. My brother called me and asked if I had authorised anyone to park here because some people had arrived and had permits. We told them we couldn’t let them park here.”

Landlord Tahir Sharif said he had made no arrangements for JustPark to advertise the car park as being for public use.

To confuse matters further, while the JustPark website has a Google street map showing Miln Road, it states the car park is in neighbouring Birkby Hall Common Road. The car park on that street belongs to textile firm Camira, which also has no arrangement with JustPark.

Sam Mellor, sales marketing manager for JustPark, said: “We thank the people involved and the Huddersfield Examiner for bringing this to our attention and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“This listing has now been deactivated and no further bookings will be taken at this location while it is being investigated by our team. All drivers who have been affected will receive a full refund.

“At JustPark, we do our very best to make sure all our parking space listings are thoroughly checked and verified, but occasionally issues like this do arise – and we take them very seriously when they do. We will continue to make sure our drivers receive the very best experience when using our service.”