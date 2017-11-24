Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three football fans have appeared in court over their loutish behaviour at Huddersfield Town matches.

The men had all travelled to the town to watch their teams play at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Bobby Coulter, 19, and his 18-year-old friend Jack Reise attended together to watch Town play West Bromwich Albion on November 4.

Kirklees magistrates were told that Coulter, of Roberts Green Road in Dudley, was ejected from the grounds by stewards.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “This was after he gesticulated towards the home fans and shouted and swore at them.

“Police attended and Coulter swore at the officers, complaining about his treatment.”

Mr Bozman added that Reise, of Fairview Road in Dudley, was escorted from the stadium for the same reason.

Coulter explained: “The Town fans were doing it and that’s why we did it to them.”

The teenagers, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

They were both handed a 12-month conditional discharge, meaning that they will not be punished provided that they stay out of trouble for this period.

They will still have to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

Jonathan Whalan appeared over his behaviour at the Manchester United game on October 21.

Shortly after the 3pm kick-off the attention of match stewards was drawn to the 28-year-old.

Mr Bozman said: “He was stood in the South Stand and was seen to drink some alcohol a couple of times which is not permitted in the stand.

“Then he was spoken to by stewards who formed the impression that he was in drink.”

Whalan, of North Road in Manchester, was then arrested by a female officer.

He admitted to a charge of being drunk in a designated sports ground during a sporting event.

Peter Grogan, mitigating explained that his client had been a Manchester United season ticket holder since his mother bought it for him shortly before she died from cancer.

He said: “He accepts he had five drinks before kick-off.

“He’s acutely aware that it’s an offence to have had too much to drink and was entirely passive and compliant with the officer.

“He occasionally goes to away games and this is one he won’t forget.”

Magistrates gave the joiner a 12-month conditional discharge.

He will still have to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.