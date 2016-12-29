Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Terrified football fans had to abandon their coach on the M62 after its wheels fell off and hit a car.

The coach carrying around 60 Blackburn Rovers supporters to a Boxing Day fixture in Barnsley got into trouble on the motorway near Junction 23 at Outlane.

Fans reported the coach shuddering and saw wheels rolling away – one hit a car – before the driver pulled safely onto the hard shoulder.

Nobody was injured in the incident and a replacement coach was scrambled to take the fans to their 2-0 defeat at the Oakwell Stadium.

Lifelong Rovers supporter Alan Watson, an HGV driver and technician, said: “You could feel juddering.

“I was pretty frightening although it must have been more frightening for the people in the car that got hit.

“You have to question the safety record of the coach company.

“It was lucky it was Boxing Day without much traffic as it would have been a mess otherwise.”

The fans clambered up the M62 embankment and calmed their nerves with a pint at a nearby pub.

Mr Watson, 61, said: “We explained what had happened to the landlord. It was a quiet day so I think he was grateful for the extra business.

“We managed to get a pint and something to eat while we waited for the replacement. You need a pint to watch Rovers these days!”