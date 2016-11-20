Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The funeral of one of Huddersfield’s best known characters – former international footballer Bobby Campbell – will be this Thursday.

The striker who played for Huddersfield Town and achieved legendary status at Bradford City died on Tuesday aged 60.

An ‘old school footballer,’ he became well-known in Huddersfield following his retirement when he was appointed steward of Lindley WMC, a position he held for more than 20 years.

The cortege will leave McNulty Funeral Home on New North Parade, Huddersfield, on Thursday before wending its way to St Peter’s Parish Church in Huddersfield town centre for the service at 1pm.

This will be followed by cremation at Huddersfield Crematorium in Fixby at 2.45pm.

Bradford City will provide free coaches for mourners to take people from the church to the crematorium, then to Bradford City Football Club for a reception and back to Huddersfield.

Anyone wishing to go should contact 07738 260 312.

St Stephen’s Church in Lindley will be opening its doors from 9am to 10am on Tuesday and Wednesday so people can write their tributes in the Book of Remembrance.

He leaves behind his wife Paula, two daughters and grandchildren.