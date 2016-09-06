Login Register
Football yob Joshua Jorgensen hit steward at Huddersfield Town v Liverpool game

Assault happened during friendly match against Liverpool

A general view of The John Smith's Stadium home of Huddersfield Town

A football yob who assaulted a steward trying to eject him from the John Smith’s Stadium has avoided being banned from future matches.

Lifelong Huddersfield Town fan Joshua Jorgensen pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

He was so drunk that he remembered little of the incident which happened during Town’s friendly with Liverpool on July 20.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the assault victim was Fred Kiyaga, who was working as a club steward.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “He (Jorgensen) was ejected by the complainant for his drunk and abusive behaviour.

“He told the victim to f*** off and then faked a strike before ultimately striking Mr Kiyaga with a right handed open palm across his face.

“There were no injuries to the complainant but he was taken aback and lost his balance a little.”

Mr Bozman asked magistrates to consider making a Football Banning Order barring 23-year-old Jorgensen from future games.

He admitted that he was drunk and couldn’t remember much of the incident.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, told magistrates that his client had been drinking spirits with a friend before heading to the match.

He said: “He remembers very little about the incident but attention was drawn to him in the stand due to his verbal banter with the opposing fans.

“Mr Jorgensen can only think that something said to him pressed a button and he lost his temper.

“He accepts he acted like an idiot and apologises to the court and the steward who was only doing his job.”

Magistrates accepted that the incident involving the warehouse operative, of Warneford Road in Cowlersley, was isolated and did not justify making the banning order.

He was instead fined £160 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

